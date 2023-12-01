Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has commended men and women of the Nigerian Armed Forces for dedicating their lives to protect the territorial integrity of Nigeria and combating crime and terrorism within the borders of the country.

Wike made this known when he hosted 35 students of Senior Course 46 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji in Abuja.

The minister, who was represented by the permanent secretary, FCTA, Mr. Olusade Adesola told the students that the significance of their study tour reflects a commitment to learning leadership and the pursuit of knowledge and values that are crucial in addressing the complex challenges that our nation faces.

He applauded the theme of the study tour which is; ‘Role of Government in Society’s Approach in Combating particular Internal Security Challenges for Enhanced Professional Effectiveness’ as timely and relevant to the country’s peculiar needs.

The minister encouraged them to actively engage in discussions during their time in Abuja by sharing their insights, opinions and experiences as ‘we deliberate on how best to combat criminal activities in Abuja and the entire nation at large.’

Wike also regretted that an updated visual documentary of the territory was not available to showcase to the students, saying that a literary works on FCT will be given to each of the students to read and acquaint more with the activities of the FCT.

Earlier, the team lead, who doubles as director, Department of Land Warfare, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, brigadier general Oluremi Obolo conveyed the greetings and appreciation of the commandant of the College, air vice marshal H.I Alhaji to the minister for accepting the College’s request to visit the Federal Capital to a warm reception.

Obolo explained that his team is one of the ten teams selected for this year’s environmental study tour to different states across the Federation.

He added that his colleagues were also spread in Niger, Nasarawa, Kano, Benue, Enugu, Akwa-Ibom, Cross-River and Ogun States.