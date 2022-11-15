Federal government is considering a mandatory eight weeks course for all newly elected labour leaders in the country.

The proposed course will be undertaken at the Michael Imoudu National Institute of Labour Studies (MINILS).

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, gave the indication yesterday in Abuja during the 2023 budget defence of the ministry and its parastatals before the House of Representatives Committee on Labour.

In a statement issued by the ministry’s head, press and public relations, Olajide Oshundun, Ngige said the training was necessary to acquaint the labour leaders with the laws guiding trade unionism and trade dispute resolution in the country, along with the conventions of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

He explained that the mandatory training would also enable the unions to know the limits of their powers and where the powers of their employers stop.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister maintained that some union leaders were disobeying his ministry and even the labour laws of the country, because they lacked the basic training on the laws and their application.

He said, “You know a lot of people who answer labour and union leaders are not trained in the labour laws of the country including those who are professors, they disrespect labour laws. They disrespect the labour ministry, labour committees and everybody.

“So, we want to upgrade MINILS and make it mandatory that once you are elected as comrade president or Secretary-general or whatever, you must go there for a course that will last not less than eight weeks, to get certificated.”

“Otherwise, you see people who are educated and knowledgeable and they are telling you that Section 43 of the Trade Dispute Act (TDA) 2004, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria is not applicable to them or anybody. How do you say that? You are insulting the parliaments that are making laws”, the minister added.