The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has advised supporters of politicians not to kill themselves while demonstrating support for their candidates in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Kukah, who is also the Convener of the National Peace Committee (NPC), noted that opposition politicians are friends fighting for their piece of the national cake and as such shouldn’t be taken too seriously.

The popular cleric disclosed this on Tuesday while featuring on Channels Television’s breakfast show, ‘Sunrise Daily’.

He said, “These politicians are struggling and they’ve lived their lives struggling for the national cake which they will distribute amongst themselves. It is, therefore, in the interest of ordinary Nigerians to know that they have to vote to stay alive.”

Kukah also said that followers and supporters of politicians “must understand that these politicians know themselves” regardless of their grandstanding and posturing.

While advising supporters of political candidates to be a bit more restrained and wise, Kukah urged people to figure out how to manage their passion when it comes to politics, adding that people should not take seriously the grandstanding of the politicians.