The federal government has reaffirmed its dedication to promoting gender equality through workplace policies that empower women and create inclusive environments.

This commitment was highlighted at a high-level stakeholders’ advocacy meeting on the validated Nigeria Workplace Gender Policy held in Abuja.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Labour and Employment in collaboration with the Ministry of Women Affairs, with support from Oxfam Nigeria.

The meeting aimed to raise awareness of the policy among federal ministries and advocate for its approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC). Once passed, the policy is expected to foster a safer, more equitable work environment for Nigerians, free from discrimination and harassment.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, Minister of Women Affairs, represented by the Director of Gender Affairs, Mr. Adamu Ismaila Web, stressed the importance of the policy.

“The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote gender equality and empower women, particularly through this critical workplace policy,” Web stated.

The Director of Inspectorate at the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mrs Olaolu Olaitan, also emphasised the need for gender equality, noting that inclusive workspaces unlock the potential of both men and women.

“When we avoid gender discrimination in the workplace, we can increase productivity and alleviate conflicts,” she added.

Oxfam Nigeria’s programme manager for Gender Justice, Helen Akinyemi, highlighted the significance of collaboration in ensuring the policy’s successful approval and implementation.

She called for continued support from all stakeholders to achieve a future where Nigerian workplaces are inclusive and gender-neutral.

Trade Union Congress President Comrade Festus Osifor echoed these sentiments, pledging solidarity in the policy’s implementation.

He underscored the importance of fostering a mutual respect and empowerment culture in workplaces across Nigeria.

The event marks a major step forward in the push for gender equality in Nigeria’s workforce as the government and its partners work toward building safe, respectful, and empowering environments for all.