The federal government has urged Nigerians to support families of fallen heroes as President Muhamadu Buhari on October 26 launches the emblem for the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Minister of Defence, Major General Salihi Magashi (rtd), who made the appeal said; “The event would afford Nigerians a great opportunity to identify with our veterans and their families. Nigerians and friends of Nigeria, including those who have investments in Nigeria would be required to make financial and material donations as well as procure and wear the emblem with pride in support of the families of the fallen heroes and surviving veterans.”

Magashi was represented by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Defence, Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, at a ministerial briefing to kick-off the remembrance day at the National Defence College, Abuja.

He said; “The emblem launch will take place at the Council Chambers, State House Aso Villa on 26th October, 2022. The event would be carried out by the president and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR who is also the Grand Patron of the Nigerian Legion”.

“Armed Forces Remembrance Day is not celebrated in Nigeria alone. It is an important event celebrated and observed globally. Formerly, in league with Commonwealth member countries, Nigeria used to hold the celebration on the 11th day of November annually. It commemorates the end of the World War I which officially took place at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month (November) 1918. But in order to reflect on our own historical experience as a nation, 15 January was selected to observe the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration so as to commemorate the end of the Nigeria Civil war. Thus it serves as a reminder on the need for peaceful coexistence as Nigerians.

“The heroes/heroines this event seeks to honour includes but is not limited to those who sacrificed their lives in service to humanity during the First and Second World Wars, the Nigerian Civil war, Peace Support Operations across the globe and various Internal Security Operations, particularly the on-going banditry.

“The war against terror and lately banditry has been long and war against terrorism and hard with twists and turns. However, I am glad to say that our Armed Forces has been able to put the situation under control. This trend will be sustained and improved upon. We have witnessed the mass surrender of bandits as a result of the military onslaught against them.”

