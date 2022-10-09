The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has appealed to Nigerians for patience as efforts are being made to address the current fuel scarcity occasioned by the flooding which led to the destruction of some major roads in some parts of the northern states.

IPMAN chairman, Northern Nigeria branch, Alhaji Bashir Danmalam, made the appeal in a press statement in Kano yesterday.

He said about 200 trucks loaded with petrol from Calabar were being expected in Abuja and other parts of the northern states for onward distribution to filling stations.

He said the trucks were expected to come through Ikom, Ogoja, Katsina Ala, Vandeikia up to Lafiya and to Abuja.

Danmalam commended the managing director of Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), Alhaji Isyaku Abdullahi for pledging to support marketers with diesel in order to reduce the hardship being experienced as a result of the high cost of the product.

He said the NNPC Limited in collaboration with IPMAN were making efforts to ensure adequate supply and distribution of the product, adding that very soon the scarcity would be over as there is enough fuel in stock.

He said following the flooding, most of the major roads being used by the marketers had gone bad as most truck drivers spend between eight and nine days especially on the Koton Karfe road in Kogi State before reaching their destinations.

He said the NNPC Limited had also mobilised Federal Road Safety Corps personnel to assist in clearing the affected roads for smooth transportation of the commodity to the northern part of the country.

In addition, he said the NNPC Limited had asked the Chinese company working on the affected roads to relocate to the damaged portions of the roads to repair them.

The NNPC also mobilised Dantata & Sawoe to start work on the damaged portions of the affected roads to enable the trucks transport the product within the shortest time possible, he said.

