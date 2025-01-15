The Federal Government has inaugurated the Presidential Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy (PACPM) to bolster justice, rehabilitation and human rights in Nigeria.

The move aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda which prioritises institutional reforms and social reintegration.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume inaugurated the 15-member committee in Abuja on Tuesday.

A statement by the Director Media in his office, Segun Imohisoen, said Sen. Akume highlighted the constitutional significance of the committee, referencing Section 175 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which grants the President the authority to pardon individuals convicted of offences under Acts of the National Assembly.

“This power enables the President to promote justice and rehabilitation by granting pardons to deserving individuals,” Akume said.

He described the PACPM as a vital administrative body that will ensure the smooth and efficient exercise of this presidential prerogative.

The committee comprises representatives from key institutions, including the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, who will serve as chairman as well as those from the Nigeria Police and Nigerian Correctional Service.

Others members of the committee include representatives of the National Human Rights Commission, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and the Christian Association of Nigeria.

The body also has legal and academic experts such as Chief Akinlolu Olujinmi, SAN, and Prof. Nike Sidikat Ijaiya as members.

Over the next four years, the committee will play a critical role in recommending pardons and clemency for prisoners and ex-convicts who meet the criteria.

Their work is expected to support the ongoing efforts to decongest correctional facilities and foster the reintegration of rehabilitated individuals into society.

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, who chairs the committee, assured the President of their commitment to delivering on their mandate.

“We will assist the President in discharging his constitutional responsibility of granting pardons to deserving cases while advancing justice and social harmony,” he said.