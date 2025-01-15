The National Assembly, through its joint committee on Finance has cleared the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) of the financial impropriety it had earlier alleged.

On Monday, during a budget defence session with the JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the committee alleged that the examination body spent N1.1 billion on meals and N850 million on fumigation, among other expenses, which it described as outrageous.

Although the JAMB Registrar made a spirited effort to explain the expenditures, he was prevented from doing so and was instead asked to furnish the committee with details of the Board’s budgetary appropriations and spending for 2024 and 2025.

However, 48 hours later, the chairman of the joint committee, in a personally signed statement, clarified that Professor Oloyede and JAMB had been wrongly accused of reckless spending based on the latest documents submitted to the committee.

The statement, titled: “Clarification on the JAMB Report on Revenue,” reads: “For the purpose of clarity, the comprehensive report provided by JAMB indicates that the line items mentioned during Monday’s hearing on revenue do not suggest any mismanagement or misuse of the Board’s funds.

“On the contrary, the report highlights the responsible and prudent use of resources under the leadership of the Registrar.”

The Chairman further commended the Registrar, stating: “Professor Is-haq Oloyede deserves commendation for demonstrating financial discipline and accountability in managing the Board’s resources effectively.

“This level of stewardship serves as a model for public institutions across the nation.”