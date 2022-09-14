Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is collaborating with state governments and other stakeholders towards improving the agricultural commodity value chain development.

The synergy is part of the conversation that dominated the 45th regular meeting of the National Council on Agriculture and Rural Development (NCARD) which took off yesterday in Jos, Plateau state, with the theme, “Strengthening Agricultural Value Chains Development Process for Food Security and Economic Development”.

Permanent secretary, Dr Ernest Umakhihe while declaring the event open, said that agricultural commodity value chain development remains a corner stone and the foundation to achieve the desired success which lies in the stakeholders’ commitment to the provision of incentives to achieve non-oil sector diversification.

Represented by the director, Department of Agriculture Land and Climate Change Management Services, Engr Shehu Bello,the permanent secretary added that the recent launch of National Agricultural Technology Innovation Plan 2022 – 2027 (NATIP) has demonstrated commitment of the sector to address all conceivable challenges in the sector with a focus on strengthening agricultural value chain.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the ministry’s chief information officer, Ezeaja Ikemefuna, Dr Umakhihe stated that the ministry would prioritise its efforts to increase agricultural processing capacity in the country through the establishment of several cottage industries for the production of staple food to stimulate comparative advantage.

He said that thiswould ensure a steady off-take of produce from out-growers, enhance the income of farmers and entrepreneurs across all commodity value chains.