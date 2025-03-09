The Federal Government has adopted the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) in Ijagun, Ogun State as a Federal University.

Established by the Ogun State Government in 2005, TASUED holds the distinguished position as Nigeria’s first specialised university of education.

It was named after Dr Tai Solarin, a revered human right activist and educationist who founded Mayflower School in Ikenne, Ogun State.

As a federal institution, TASUED will be the first federally owned tertiary school in Ogun East senatorial district.

With a well-developed infrastructure and academic programme, the transition requires minimal federal investment.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga on Sunday, Tinubu approved the adoption on Friday and thanked the Ogun State Government for inviting the Federal Government to take over the school, one of the state’s best educational assets.

“It is an opportunity for the Federal Government to honour Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who began the revolutionary free education programme in Western Nigeria and Dr Tai Solarin, who spent most of his life educating our children and impacting patriotic and leadership lessons in them at Mayflower School in Ikenne”, Tinubu said.

He added that, “It is also in honour of the Awujale of Ijebuland, who played a critical role in preventing the university’s closure in 2012, just seven years after its establishment.”

The late sage, Chief Awolowo and Solarin were celebrated figures from the Eastern Senatorial District of Ogun State, encompassing Ijebu and Remo.

The President emphasised that TASUED’s transition into a Federal University of Education is a strategic step in the Federal Government’s commitment to bolster teacher education and enhance the quality of instruction across all educational levels.

With TASUED’s new status, the Federal Government oversees three education universities including Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education in Owerri, Imo State and Adeyemi Federal University of Education in Ondo State.