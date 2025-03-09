Unknown gunmen on Saturday killed the Kwara State chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria( MACBAN), Alh Idris Abubakar.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Abubakar was shot at the front of his residence in Oke-Ose, a suburb of Ilorin, the state capital at about 10pm.

An eyewitness told LEADERSHIP that the MACBAN chairman was shot at close range by the gunmen, whose mission could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

Both the state government and the state police command have confirmed the murder of Abubakar.

The Special Assistant to Kwara State governor on Inter-community Relations (Fulani), Muhammed Abdullahi confirmed the killing of MACBAN’s chairman to LEADERSHIP during a chat on Sunday.

Similarly, the spokesperson of the state police command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, in a statement on Sunday, confirmed the murder of Sakaina.

The police statement reads, “The Kwara State Police Command confirms the murder of Alhaji Idris Abubakar, the chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Kwara State, who was shot dead on 8th March 2025 at the entrance of his residence in Oke Ose, Oke-Oyi (headquarters of Ilorin East local government area).

“Police detectives responded swiftly and recovered five expended 7.62mm shells. His remains have been deposited at UITH (University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital) Mortuary.

“The State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) has commenced a full investigation.

“CP Victor Olaiya assures that the perpetrators will be brought to justice and urges the public to remain calm and provide useful information.”