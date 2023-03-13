The Yobe State governor, Hon Mai Mala Buni said the federal government has taken over the ownership of the newly commissioned Muhammadu Buhari International Cargo Airport constructed by the state.

Buni stated this while speaking during the launching of a book title “Aiyukan Governor Buni 1500 (Gov Buni’s 1500 projects)” authored by one Mustapha Mohammed Gujba.

Buni said the taken over of the airport followed a request presented to the federal government by the state government.

He said, “I am happy to tell you that last week, the federal government has taken over the ownership of the newly commissioned Muhammadu Buhari International Cargo Airport, Damaturu.

“It is indeed a good story for the state though, what matters is that the federal government took over the ownership of the airport because we were able to execute the project in line with the required standard.

“Our administration will forever remain focus in formulating and executing people oriented projects for the benefit of a common man,” the governor said.

The governor commended the author of the book for compiling 1500 projects executed by his administration from 2019 to date.