Former governor of Plateau State Senator Jonah Jang has said Governor Simon Lalong’s dismal performance at the February 25, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly (NASS) elections only provided the people the opportunity to hold a referendum on the All progressives Congress (APC).

Jang who reacted to a statement credited to the state commissioner for information and communication, Dan Mangjang, titled:

“Jang’s Toxic Interview: When Bigotry Bitterness, Desperation, Self-deceit and Ego Consume an Elder”, said Mangjang was “trying to cover up the poor performance which has led to election loss in any kind of coating is a waste of time stressing that the fear of imminent defeat on the part of his party has made them to latch on to anything at the moment for some face-saving opportunity.

In the statement issued in Jos by his media consultant, Clinton Odafe Garuba, Senator Jang said the commissioner must recognise that unlike his mates, he had written his name in gold in the hearts of Plateau people and whatever way Manjang thinks he could use to denigrate a man who has distinguished himself in all his endeavours, would only end as an exercise in futility.

“Mangjang should pray that he becomes like Jang and earn himself some respect rather than being the lapdog of failed politicians who cannot boast to have achieved a quarter of what former governor Jang achieved. It should not also be lost on Manjang that when it comes to issue of politics, Jang is not a neophyte like him who has never contested and won elections.”

Garuba said Mangjang should be grateful to Jang who even gave him an opportunity in which he failed woefully to deliver on the responsibilities of the office and was eventually shown the way out. If he still harbours any grudge against Jang for booting him out of his administration, he should find consolation in the fact that he now has a place where mediocrity is assumed to be one of the hallmarks of progress.

Jang argued that by every means he has earned the place of an elder statesman and it would only take disrespectful people with a distasteful character to think or say otherwise adding the commissioner should learn to continue to bootlick in peace than struggle to find cheap popularity by throwing unfounded jabs at Jang.