Worried by the crisis of unemployment leading to insecurity and high level crimes in the country, the Minister of Transportation, Alhaji Muazu Sambo, has assured that the federal government was working assiduously to address the challenge.

Alhaji Sambo disclosed this on Friday at the ongoing 2022 Ministerial Retreat at Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

He said the federal government had commenced discussion with a new investor that would share the scope of work with the franchise holders, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation to facilitate the delivery of the coastal railline from Lagos to Calabar

He said that the project was conceived in 2014 on the basis of 85% funding from the company and 15% Nigeria counterpart contributions, adding that the company has not been able to provide the required funding to date.

He lamented that the development had affected the project, adding however, that the Ministry had identified and commenced talks with another investor on the basis of sharing the scope of work with the franchise holders, CCECC

He said: “The project as you know was awarded in 2014 on the basis of 85% funding from foreign facility and 15 % Nigeria counterpart funding. In order word the contractor is supposed to provided 85% foreign loan while Nigeria will provides 15 % counterpart funding.

“The Contractor CCECC unfortunately has not been able to to provide that 85% funding to date. And that has affected the project. But as it is the Ministry has identified a company, an investor that is willing to fund the project and we are in talks with the that company on the basis of sharing the scope of work between them and and the company that the franchise, that is CCECC.”

He explained that the transportation sector had contributed to the socio economic needs of Nigerians and promoted the overall sustainable development of the nation but more will be done in closing the yawning infrastructural gaps.

He assured that “This is expected to generate 21 million full-time jobs and lift 35 million people out of poverty by 2025, while setting the stage for achieving government’s commitment of lifting 100 Million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years”.

He said the Transportation Ministry domesticated the implementation of the National Development Plan 2021-2025, through the Transport Sector Medium Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2021-2025 Policy Document, aimed at accelerating the growth of the transportation sector in the country .

The minister frowned at infighting and unnecessary quarrel among boards and agencies within the transportation sector and called for cooperation hoping that at the end of the retreat , the staff will have a new mindset to implement policies of the ministry .

“Ensure a harmonious working relationship between the ministry and its agencies on one hand and the legislative arm of Government, who by the provisions of our Constitution that we have sworn to uphold is to be accorded all necessary respect and corporations at all times within recognized boundaries,” he warned.