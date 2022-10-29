A children’s book festival holds in Lagos today and is aimed at boosting the reading culture among children.

The book festival which is hosted by Clever Clogs Books is themed ‘Together Again’ and is the fourth edition of the Akada children’s book festival.

According to the convener of the festival, Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi, the event will comprise of book reading, arts, and crafts, a fun exhibition, a pop-up library, a dramatization version of a children’s book, and workshops for children, parents, and professionals in the writing field.

Speaking in a media brief, Talabi said, “Akada Children’s Book Festival is the showcase of children’s books written by African authors or books around the world written for diverse children. The gathering was first held in 2019.

“The 2022 edition will feature author-led book reading, book chats, professional workshops for illustrators and insightful sessions for parents and teachers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She also added that three winners from a competition for children under 16 will be unveiled from Its Writing & Illustration Competition that had more than 130 submissions for the writing competition and almost 50 submissions for the illustration competition.

“The aim of the contest is to develop their writing skills and push them to know the capacity they have,” Talabi added. The festival holds at the UpBeat Centre in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.