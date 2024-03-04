The Federal Government has announced that the distribution of 42,000 metric tonnes of grains directed by President Bola Tinubu will commence across the 36 states of the federation this week.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, made this known through a post on his official handle on X, formally Twitter, on Monday.

Senator Kyari said in addition to the grains, 58,500 metric tonnes of milled rice sourced from mega rice millers will also be released into the market.

The Minister wrote “In these trying times, I extend my sincere compassion to those affected by the hardships in the country. I understand the gravity of the situation, especially with the unfortunate event of foodstuff warehouses looting.

“Amidst these challenges, I want to assure you that our commitment to your well-being remains resolute.

“We shall commence the distribution of 42,000 metric tons of grains, as approved by Mr. President, across the 36 states of the federation as one of the programs to be rolled-out this week.”

Senator Kyari emphasized that the distribution of the grain is a joint effort involving relevant agencies to guarantee its efficient distribution.

“We are working hand-in-hand with NEMA and the DSS to ensure that the grains get to the right people in the right packages and quantities,” the minister said.

He urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the Tinubu-led administration, assuring that the government is working towards a more secure and prosperous future for all.