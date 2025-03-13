The Federal Government has announced plans to crack down on illegal private jet operations in Nigeria by implementing stricter regulations to ensure compliance with aviation laws.

Speaking at a ministerial press briefing on Thursday in Abuja, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ending the unauthorised use of private jets for commercial purposes.

Investigations revealed that 18% of private jets in Nigeria are illegally operating as commercial charters, resulting in an estimated ₦120 billion loss in government revenue over the past decade.

Keyamo said the government has launched a major crackdown on the illegal use of private jets for charter operations.

He noted that for decades, many private jet owners have exploited regulatory loopholes by registering their aircraft under Private Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF) licenses while operating them as commercial charters, thereby avoiding higher licensing fees and regulatory oversight.

Keyamo alarmed that these unregulated operations pose serious security risks, with unchecked flights, unidentified passengers, and unmonitored cargo movements.

He further stated that Nigeria currently has 16 active private airlines servicing domestic, regional, and international routes.

Moving forward, he noted that the government aims to facilitate more codeshare agreements between Nigerian airlines and major international carriers, fostering a stronger and more competitive aviation sector.

The Minister also announced that Nigeria has successfully mended its strained relationship with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), leading to the resumption of Emirates Airlines flights between both nations.

He explained that the suspension of these flights, which lasted for a prolonged period was a major consequence of deteriorated diplomatic ties inherited by the current administration.

“By July last year, negotiations had reached an advanced stage, and on October 1, Emirates flights officially resumed operations,” he said.

According to Keyamo, this milestone was achieved through the signing of a new Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA), ensuring mutual benefits for both countries.

Beyond the restoration of flights, Keyamo emphasised that the Nigerian government prioritised the protection and growth of its local airline industry.

“As part of the negotiations, Emirates has entered into a codeshare agreement with a Nigerian airline, Air Peace, to enhance connectivity and operational efficiency,” he stated.

“Under this arrangement, passengers can purchase a single ticket from Calabar to Dubai, seamlessly connecting from an Air Peace flight in Lagos to an Emirates flight bound for Dubai. The same process applies for return trips, making travel more convenient for Nigerian passengers,” he said.

Keyamo highlighted that this agreement marks a strategic step toward supporting Nigeria’s aviation sector. Unlike other African nations where national carriers receive state subsidies, such as Rwanda Air, Egypt Air, and South African Airways, he added that Nigeria’s aviation industry is 100% privately driven.