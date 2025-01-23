The federal government has launched the National Health Fellows Programme to drive transformative change in Nigeria’s health sector.

The Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Alaba Balogun, in a statement on Wednesday, said that the initiative, which is set to run for one year, is spearheaded by the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative SWAp Coordination Office under the ministry.

He said the initiative aims to attract professionals from diverse disciplines, including health, information technology, and social sciences, to cultivate a new generation of leaders in the health sector.

The minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, said, “This prestigious programme will bring together a cohort of emerging professionals across various disciplines, including health and health-related, information technology and social sciences”.

He called on interested Nigerian professionals to apply through the official application portal before the 27th of January 2025.

The minister stated that applicants must ensure they meet the programme’s requirements and complete the online application process, adding that shortlisted candidates will be contacted with further details on the next steps.

He emphasised that the initiative represents a renewed pathway to leadership development in the country’s health sector, aligning with its commitment to sustainable health innovation and growth.