The minister of environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, has said plastic waste reverse vending machines, besides ensuring a cleaner environment, can provide economic opportunities where jobs are created and local industries are boosted.

Lawal said this at Wednesday’s unveiling of the Plastic Waste Reverse Vending Machine at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

Represented by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Mahmud Adam Kambari, the minister said reverse vending machines are a cutting-edge solution in waste management which allows individuals to deposit bottles and other recyclable materials, receiving a reward in return.

“This reverse vending machine represents not just a tool, but a symbol of our unwavering commitment to a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future for Nigeria.

This simple yet powerful technology encourages proper waste disposal and creates a recycling culture where citizens can actively participate in protecting our environment.

“Beyond its environmental impact, this machine promotes the circular economy concept. Instead of plastic ending up in landfills or polluting our oceans, it re-enters the production cycle, reducing the demand for new resources and minimising our ecological footprint.

“We stand to benefit from cleaner communities, with fewer plastics littering our streets and waterways; economic opportunities where jobs are created and local industries boosted, and increased public awareness where it fosters the mindset of responsibility and sustainability, especially for future generations.”

In his remarks, the chairman of the House committee on environment, Hon. Julius Pondi, pledged the National Assembly’s support to such innovations towards a sustainable environment and economy.