The Lagos Division of the Federal High Court has commenced the issuance of electronic affidavits recently introduced by the court’s Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho, to interested members of the public.

Justice Tsoho had, on June 7, 2024, announced that the electronic affidavit was introduced as part of a new policy contained in the court’s Practice Direction to ensure efficiency and transparency in the process.

Addressing journalists during the facility’s inspection and demonstration, the court’s Deputy Chief Registrar, Godwin Long, explained that all E-Affidavits should originate from the court’s designated e-filing units.

He said that the e-affidavit should be in electronic format with such specialised features as the court has approved.

He reiterated the need for people to be aware that, henceforth, “they don’t necessarily have to be physically present to procure the type of Affidavits mentioned above.

Longe clarified that the portal can only process non-case-related affidavits.

The DCR further stated that affidavits filed to support a case will still be prepared manually due to the unique nature of such Affidavits.

Also, the head of the ICT department, Agwu Charles, stated that members of the public can now obtain an Affidavit for loss of items, age declaration, change of name, etc., via portal.fhc.gov.ng by following the instructors on the site.