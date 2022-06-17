Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, Dr Abdullahi Al-Hassan said that 18,835 students will be graduating during its convocation.

He stated this during a pre-convocation ceremony press briefing held at the new administrative block of the polytechnic. The rector said out of the 18,835 graduands, a total of 239 Higher National Diploma students are graduating with distinction while 293 National Diploma students are graduating with distinction.

He explained that 7,104 are HND graduands while a total of 11,731 are ND graduands, adding that a total of 2,438 HND graduates had Upper Credit.

He described the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa as one of the top-ranking polytechnics in the country.