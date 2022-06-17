Minister of environment, Mohammed Abdullahi has urged Nigerian youths to ensure conducive environment for the successful conduct of the 2023 general election.

Abdullahi, who made the call in a message to the 2022 Democracy Lecture, organised by the Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC), in Abuja yesterday, noted the importance of the youth in the success of the coming elections.

Represented by an assistant director in the ministry, J.I. Oguche, the minister stated that youths are vital in the sustenance of democracy and success of the 2023 general election.

In a welcome address, president of the congress, Blessing Akinlosotu, said the Nigerian democratic system is characterised with diverse challenges and ethnic diversity which in turns breed insecurity and makes the governance of the country challenging.

Akinlosotu said the unrest in the country has largely distracted the power players to the extent that good governance is nearly becoming impossible in all strata of government.

He said the theme of this year’s lecture, “Election and Governance: Youth as Watchmen Against Electoral Violence”, was chosen because Nigeria under the democratic regime needed to be reviewed or mended via series of dialogue and sensitisation.

The secretary-general of the congress, Dr Raymond Edoh, tasked Nigerian youths to be involved in the political process, by getting their PVCs and saying no to vote buying or any form of inducement.

Edoh added that the youth must say no to ballot box snatching, political thuggery, or any form of electoral violence, and above all go out during elections and cast their votes.