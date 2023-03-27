Federal Polytechnic Idah in Kogi State has matriculated 3,155 intakes for the Higher National Diplomas and National Diplomas programmes.

The rector of the institution, Dr Yahaya Baba Usman, disclosed this at the 36th matriculation ceremony of the polytechnic.

He charged the new intakes to be committed to their studies and ensure that at the end of their stay in the institution, they must have acquired all necessary technological skills that will enable them to contribute to the technological advancement of the country.

Usman said matriculation is a starting point while convocation is the destination, adding that in-between, is the search for knowledge which is the primary reason why they were offered admission.

“You must endure the rain in order to see the rainbow. The ball actually is now in your court. Pay your due and end your stripes. Dare to be different in the faces of the challenges after all different makers are always different,” he said.

He therefore asked them to shun cultism, examination malpractices, indecent dressing, religious bigotry and intolerance and other vices throughout their studies on the campus.

“We, as management, shall not tolerate any act capable of jeopardizing the peaceful co-existing of all members of the Polytechnic community as well as the growth and progress of the polytechnic.

“This management under my leadership as Rector shall continue to be committed to the welfare of members of staff, students and other members of the Polytechnic community. We shall ever be committed to creating a conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning activities on the campus.

“I call on all stakeholders to join hands with management in order to build a polytechnic that is second to none in fulfilling the dreams of the founding fathers, as well as meeting the growing technological needs of the nation,” he said.