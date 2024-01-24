Stakeholders under the auspices of Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN) are to hold its annual conference to address challenges in the sector.

The meeting will involve all major private healthcare stakeholders in Nigeria.

Ahead of the conference, HFN president, Dr Pamela Ajayi said, “The HFN annual conference is not just an event; it’s a collaborative journey toward a healthier, more resilient Nigeria.”

She said this year’s conference has the theme: “Bridging the Gaps in Healthcare: Public-Private Integration as a Catalyst for Sustainable Growth.”

Ajayi said the annual forum serves as a pivotal platform where thought leaders, policymakers, and industry experts converge to deliberate on critical issues shaping the trajectory of healthcare in Nigeria.

“Building on the impact of our previous conferences, this year’s conference promises to be a pivotal moment for shaping the trajectory of healthcare in our country,” she said.

She added that the HFN is thrilled to provide a space where the public and private sectors can unite, share insights, and collectively drive positive change in the healthcare landscape.