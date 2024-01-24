National Council on Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy (NCCIDE) has declared Oyo State as this year’s overall winner in digital technology development in Nigeria.

This followed a peer review exercise which was announced at the opening ceremony of the 11th meeting of the NCCIDE on Monday hosted by Kano State government.

The state was declared the best state in e-governance implementation, infrastructural development in digital economy as well as human capital development.

The five-day event which ends tomorrow, will review status reports and stock taking on the approvals and directives given by Council at the last meeting held at Ibadan.

In her address, the director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Barr Margaret Ene Ebute, said NCCIDE is a forum where all states’ commissioners of ICT and digital economy in Nigeria meet annually to discuss the progress, challenges and emerging trends in the sector and ensure that necessary advice is given for the overall development of the sector and the country in general.

The event with the theme, “Leveraging Digital Technology and Innovation to Drive Nigeria’s Economic Growth and Development” will also review how digital technology will improve Nigeria’s economy.

“In Nigeria, communications and digital economy has continued to play a major role in developing the Nigerian economy and I have no doubt that this meeting will consolidate on its role and provide the necessary pathway to policies that will deepen and sustain the achievements recorded so far in the sector,” she stated.

Declaring the event open, the Kano State commissioner for science, technology and innovation, Mohammed Tajo Othman, expressed the importance of leveraging the digital landscape to achieve sustainable development, economic growth and improved living standards for Nigerians.

“The outcomes of this meeting will not only influence policies and strategies but will also impact the lives of millions of Nigerians who rely on these sectors for their livelihoods and well-being,” he said.

He thanked the Kano State governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for his unwavering support in hosting the event, while appreciating the minister of communications, innovations and digital economy, Dr Bosun Tijani and his team for their collaboration and dedication in making the event possible.