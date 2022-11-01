Management of Federal Polytechnic Ile-Oluji, Ondo State has reconstituted the convocation and ceremonials committee of the institution with effect from 17th October, 2022.

In a statement signed by the registrar, Mr Gabriel Awe, titled: “Constitution of Convocation and Ceremonials Committee”, the 12-member committee is to be headed by the acting deputy rector of the institution, Engr Adeolu Olawuni, while an assistant registrar in the Personnel Affairs Division of the Registry, Mrs Idowu Akinya, will serve as secretary to the committee.

Other members of the committee are: Mr Solomon Akindutire, Ag. dean, School of Business and Management Studies; Mr Sanmi Enigbokan, deputy registrar, Information, Protocol and Passages; Mr Sunday Ayodeji, deputy registrar, Rectory; Dr Olayemi Olasehinde, Computer Science Dept.; Mr Akinwumi Oludeyi, SAR, Personnel Affairs Division; Engr. Adewole Adetunmbi, HOD, Electrical/ Electronics Engineering; Dr Stella Akinsola, General Studies Dept.; Mrs Opeyemi Bademosi-Ekunpa, School Officer, School of Applied Sciences; Mr Saheed Babayanju, Ag. head, Security Unit and Mr Wasiu Ademola, Bursary Dept.