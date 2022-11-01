For using hot knives on their children, the Nigeria Police, Ovwian Division, Udu local government area of Delta State, have arrested one Mrs David Onovughe for child abuse.

The nine-year-old son, Goodnews and his 12-year-old-brother, Anointing, were given inhuman treatment for feeding themselves without authorisation.

Though her husband, Mr David Onovughe, who is on the run, masterminded the act, with support from her, she is helping the police in its investigation.

According to a statement signed by a rights activist, Derrick Oritsematosan Agberen, Goodnews was sent on an errand by a female neighbour to buy cigarettes with the sum of N1,050 and instead, he bought something to eat because he was hungry.

He added that the said neighbour reported the 9-year-old boy to his mother who then called the father to report the incident. The rights activist said that Mr Onovughe instructed his wife to place knives on the fire.

On his return, Mr Onovughe questioned Goodnews amidst severe torture, and Goodnews out of fear, mentioned Anointing, his 12-year-old brother, claiming it was both of them who spent the money on food items.

The duo was flogged mercilessly by their father who then placed the knives, which were already steaming hot, on their backs, buttocks and even on Goodnews’ jaw, as a way of disciplining them.

Furthermore, Agberen said, “it is high time parents realised that flogging/torturing, inputting peppery substances into the private parts of their children (dehumanization), and other forms of corporal punishment, are aged long traditions in Nigeria.

“The society may not be responsible for how you fend for your family, but are very much interested on the amount of discipline and treatments you give to them. Do not forget that children are great imitators; so give them something great to imitate.