Food Inflation Headed For Record High In July

Nigeria’s food inflation would likely reach record high this July based on the current increase in prices of basic food items by traders in different states of the country.

Following the increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit on May 31, 2023 to more than N537 per litre, and again on July 18, 2023 to more than N617 per litre in Abuja and its envisions and even higher prices in the northern states, analysts expect the food inflation figures to escalate.

According to data released by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics last week, in the month of June, food inflation rose by 2.40 percent from the month of May and by 25.25 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The 25.25 percent, it said, was 4.65 percent higher relative to the rate recorded in June 2022 (20.60 percent).

The rise in food inflation, according to NBS data, was based on increases in prices of oil and fat, bread and cereals, fish, potatoes, yam and other tubers, fruits, meat, vegetable, Milk, cheese and eggs.

But a survey by LEADERSHIP Sunday on the prices of rice, beans and bread since May 29, suggests a likelihood that food inflation may be much higher in the month of July. The NBS is expected to release data on food inflation on August 15, 2023.