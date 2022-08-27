The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in collaboration with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency,(NIMASA), has donated medical equipment to the Asokoro District Hospital in the territory.

The equipment donated to the hospital includes five drip stands, 10 thermostats, five suturing packs, one autoclave sterilizer and two delivery packs, two beds, one suction machine, 10 bedsheets, some hand sanitizers, and nose masks.

Director General of NIMASA, Alhaji Bashir Jamoh, while presenting the medical equipment to the hospital, said the gesture was an effort by the two agencies to add value to the services of the hospital, and also part of the corporate social responsibility of the agencies.

According to Jamoh, who was represented by the Director of Special Duties, Mr. Isichei Osamgbi, they will continue to partner with FEMA and the hospital in the service to humanity.

The Medical Director of Asokoro District Hospital, Dr. Uche Afiomah, while receiving the equipment, commended the agencies for the donation, said it was donated at a critical time, and that it would add value to the services of the hospital, particularly in ensuring the health of the sick.

The Director General of FEMA, Alhaji Abbas Idriss while speaking, informed that Asokoro District hospital was chosen for the donation because they are their partners, their first point of contact when there is an emergency and they have never rejected them.

The DG who explained that the donation was symbolic, disclosed that FEMA was carrying out a needs assessment of all hospitals in the FCT and would make more donations.