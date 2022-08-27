Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Orelope-Adefulire, has said effective implementation of the SDGs requires periodic evaluation to ensure progress measurement, generate knowledge and inform policy shift.

She disclosed this during the official launch of the Reports of Independent Evaluation of Sustainable Development Goals-3 (SDG-4) and SDG-4 at the Presidential Villa.

In her opening statement, she said the reports launched on Thursday ​are products of series of efforts led by her office in close collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning; the Federal Ministries of Health and Education, with the support of the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) in Nigeria.

“The evaluation on SDGs 3 and 4 have been prioritized based on our national development priorities as embedded in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP -2017-2020),” she added.

“The findings of this strategic evaluation support further evidence for improving the rights of children to education in Nigeria .

“And how the Government at all levels, along with development partners and civil society, can best address systemic gaps and challenges, including the negative effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, to progress on our shared commitment to the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development,” she further said.