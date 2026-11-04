Fenerbahce claimed a dramatic 3-2 victory over Liverpool in a five-goal UEFA Champions League thriller, coming from behind twice before snatching all three points in an entertaining league-phase encounter.

The Turkish side, without their star forward Mohamed Salah, showed remarkable resilience to overturn Liverpool’s advantage and secure a memorable victory.

Liverpool took the lead in the 25th minute through Archie Brown, but their advantage lasted just four minutes as Mason Greenwood restored parity for Fenerbahce in the 29th minute.

Both sides went into the half-time break level at 1-1 after an entertaining opening 45 minutes.

Liverpool regained the lead in the 69th minute when Alexander Isak found the net, with Cody Gakpo providing the assist to put the visitors 2-1 ahead.

However, Fenerbahce responded almost immediately, with Brown scoring his second goal of the evening in the 73rd minute to bring the hosts level again.

The Turkish side completed their comeback six minutes later when Vedat Muriqi capitalised on Brown’s contribution to score the decisive goal in the 79th minute, sending the home supporters into celebration.

Liverpool pushed for another equaliser in the closing stages, with Alexis Mac Allister booked in the 85th minute, but Fenerbahce held on to claim a 3-2 victory at full-time.

The result represents a significant setback for Liverpool’s Champions League campaign, while Fenerbahce will take confidence from a spirited performance against the English giants.