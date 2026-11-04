United States Vice President JD Vance has blamed the Iran war for the Republican Party’s sweeping losses in the November 3, 2026, midterm elections, warning that the conflict undermined the party’s electoral prospects.

Vance made the remarks in a lengthy post on X on Wednesday, in which he criticised the party’s campaign strategy, economic messaging and handling of voters’ concerns over the rising cost of living.

“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance declared, directly linking the Republican Party’s poor electoral performance to President Donald Trump’s decision to launch the military campaign against Iran.

He added that Trump himself had acknowledged the impact of the conflict on the party’s performance.

“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest,” he said.

“But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there,” the vice president added.

Vance also outlined four steps he believes could help Republicans regain the confidence of voters ahead of future elections.

The recommendations include ending the war, prioritising the cost of living and inflation, putting American interests first and reconsidering the country’s relationship with Israel.

He wrote:

“1) End the war

Focus on cost of living/inflation Put America First Change our relationship to Israel.”

The vice president acknowledged that the party’s economic messaging had also contributed to its electoral setbacks, citing concerns raised by a pollster he respects.

“One of the pollsters I really respect told me that our economic messaging wasn’t sharp enough down the stretch. I’m sure that’s true,” he said.

Vance further admitted that he had anticipated a difficult election night but was surprised by the scale of the Republican Party’s losses.

“I felt negative going into Tuesday, but even I was shocked by this,” he said.

His comments appeared to signal a departure from Trump’s defence of the Iran war, which has contributed to rising fuel prices and growing economic concerns among American voters.

Trump, however, has continued to defend the military campaign, despite acknowledging that it may have affected Republican candidates at the polls.

“I think a part of it was Iran, but at the same time, people understood the importance of what I’ve done with Iran,” Trump told Fox News in a telephone interview following the election.

Vance’s remarks have also raised questions about the political future of the Republican leadership and the possibility of an early contest for the party’s 2028 presidential nomination.

His criticism of the war, economic policies and US relations with Israel is seen as an attempt to appeal to sections of the Republican base that supported Trump’s promise to avoid prolonged foreign military engagements.

The comments could also put other senior figures associated with the administration’s Iran policy, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, under scrutiny as Republicans begin assessing the political consequences of the midterm elections.