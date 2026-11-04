Nelly Korda has been confirmed as the LPGA Tour’s points-based Player of the Year for the second time, with three tournaments still remaining.

The world number one, 28, won four titles this season, including the first two majors of the year: the Chevron Championship and the US Women’s Open at Riviera. She also took the award in 2024.

Korda is now one victory away from qualifying for the LPGA Hall of Fame. Induction requires 27 points and a mandatory performance requirement. A major victory is worth two points, while a regular LPGA Tour win earns one point, leaving Korda on 26.

Asked in June about the Hall of Fame, Korda said it would be an amazing accomplishment and one of the best achievements of her career.

The four-time major winner began the 2026 LPGA Tour season with a six-event run in which she either won or finished second, building a strong lead in the points race.

South Korea’s Haeran Ryu also won two majors this year but withdrew from last week’s tournament in Malaysia because of injury. With Japan’s Miyu Yamashita and Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul not entering next week’s Annika tournament in Florida, Korda secured the award.

Korda would not be the youngest player to qualify for the Hall of Fame. New Zealand’s Lydia Ko and South Korea’s Inbee Park were both 27 when they qualified.