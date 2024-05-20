A civil society organization, The Concerned Nigerian Youth for Good Governance have commended the Managing Director of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency, Dr. Emeka Agbasi for his exceptional performance on federal road maintenance.

Convener of group Amb. Mahmud Abubakar, in a press release said “Six months after Dr. Emeka Agbasi assumed office he has demonstrated his expertise gained from the United Kingdom highway agency by significantly improving federal roads in Nigeria.

He said under his leadership, over 5,910.05 kilometers of federal roads have been effectively maintained, and 15,947.53 kilometers have been made motorable, benefiting commuters and transporters alike, adding that his efforts have created 25,051 skilled and unskilled jobs, contributing to economic growth.

Abubakar further said the “Operation Connect Your Destination” initiative has notably improved the state of federal roads, easing travel for commuters and reducing traffic congestion. The National Assembly has recognized and praised Dr. Agbasi’s achievements, encouraging further initiatives such as “Connect to Your Farm” to support agriculture in the country.

“He has shown his determination to move the Agency from a regime of reactive maintenance to a regime of preventive maintenance, and progress is being made as evidenced by the ministerial KPI reports.

“With these impressive results, we express our confidence in Dr. Emeka Agbasi’s leadership at FERMA and urge all Nigerians to support his efforts for continued success. His dedication and commitment to improving federal roads will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the nation.”