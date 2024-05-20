President Bola Tinubu has extended his deepest sympathies to the family of the late Prince Ajibola Alarape Afonja who died on Sunday.

The former Chairman of the First Bank of Nigeria Plc died on Sunday at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan at the age of 82.

Tinubu, according to a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale on Monday noted that Prince Afonja was a business colossus who had served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of First Bank and was Minister of Labour and Productivity under the Interim National Government in 1993.

The President also described the Oyo-born industrialist as a statesman who also “served the nation in many other capacities, applying his gift of knowledge and experience to the development of the country, while extending his means and essence to several philanthropic pursuits.”

He commiserated with the Afonja family; the government, and the people of Oyo State over this immense loss and prays to God Almighty to grant the departed eternal rest.

In the same vein, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, on behalf of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has joined other notable Nigerians to mourned the death of the former minister.

SGF, in a statement by the Director of Information in his office, Segun Imohiosen, extolled the late former Minister as a technophile, a reformist in the financial industry and an industrialist of repute, who has used his company, Integrated Dimensional System (IDS) to provide employment to teeming Nigerian youths and had also infused innovation and sanity in the financial sector when he held sway as Chairman of First Bank Nigeria Plc.

Sen. Akume acknowledged the immense contribution of late Afonja to the introduction of Global System for Mobile communication (GSM) telephony in Nigeria between 2000 and 2002 during the tenure of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He described the late former Minister as a prominent politician, a philanthropist to a fault and a lover of peace whose indelible influence will resonate in the hearts of many people who had come in contact with him.

Akume commiserated with the Government and people of Oyo State and his immediate family while praying to God to grant the soul of the departed eternal repose.

The late Prince Afonja was appointed Minister of Labour and Productivity by the Chief Ernest Shonekan-led Interim National Government where he contributed immensely to the peaceful industrial harmony between government and labour unions.