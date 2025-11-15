In Nigerian families, dressing children in attractive and colourful outfits during festivals such as Christmas, Eid, and New Year is considered a symbol of joy and prosperity.

Advertisement

This cultural practice drives demand in the children’s clothing market, spanning casual wear, traditional attire, and designer outfits for special occasions. Savvy business owners anticipate these trends and prepare months in advance, stocking up on styles and fabrics that are likely to appeal to parents and gift buyers.

Starting a children’s clothing business during the festive season offers significant advantages for both established retailers and new entrants seeking to tap into this lucrative market. Demand is high not only in major urban centers such as Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt but also in smaller towns where these celebrations carry strong cultural significance. Sellers who source quality garments at competitive prices can often enjoy substantial profits thanks to robust seasonal purchasing behaviour.

Advertisement

Profitability

A Cloth seller , Toyin Akorede said she travels from Ijebu Ode in Ogun State to source clothing to sell at Balogun Market in Lagos. She explained that selling clothes is profitable and far less complicated than trading in forex. “I focus on children’s clothing, and for every outfit I sell, I make at least N2,000 in profit. If I sell 10 pieces a day, that means I earn N20,000 in profit for the day,” she said.

Another seller, Azeezat Abdul, noted that children’s clothing comes in various types and quality levels. “Before entering the business, you need to know which segment you want to focus on. There are corporate outfits, casual wear, and many others,” she advised.

Abdul confirmed that, running the business can be profitable. To her, “Part of what will make your business profitable is seeking out a suitable retail location. An area with lots of traffic and easy access is where your store should be situated. “

She believes there is no business that is not profitable as long as you have people patronising it, ‘and I will not lie to you: selling clothes is profitable, and it could even develop into a well-paying full-time job, depending on how much time and experience you invest in it.’

Where To Stock Your Merchandise

“There are several places where you can source clothes to sell , Balogun Market, Idumota Market, and Mandela’s. Out of the three, my favorite is Mandela’s because I can easily find exactly what I’m looking for,” she explained.

The founder of C.dot Clothing, Aburimen Cyril, who has been in the industry for nearly 15 years, confirmed that selling clothes is highly lucrative. Cyril explained that each unit of clothing he sells generates at least N2,000 in profit. “For example, if I purchase an item for N10,000 and sell 10 units at N12,000 each, I would make N20,000 in profit for that day,” he said.

Cyril made the point that, “since not everyone can afford to purchase a cloth for N12,000, she explained that, she chose a mall because it is an environment that welcomes variety of visitors daily.

“Also, look for clothes in various cuts, sizes, and colors, but more importantly, I look for high quality because I have some customers who frequent my store whenever they visit Nigeria simply because clothing in London is expensive.

“You can buy clothes in a variety of locations to sell. However, the suppliers I work with are importers who bring in German, Turkish, and Vietnamese t-shirts. Additionally, I avoid using middlemen because doing so results in higher prices than purchasing directly from the importer.”

Experience

It is important to get advice from someone who has experience in the industry because it is difficult to enter without any prior knowledge. You will gain knowledge of fundamental concepts such as quality materials and specifications, to name just two.

Advice

Cyril advised prospective investors that, because business has its ups and downs, one should not spend more than one makes to stay afloat in this industry. You occasionally have big sales in a day and other times you do not, he stressed.