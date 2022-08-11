The Controller-general of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), Engr. Jaji Abdulganiyu, has disclosed that the Service fought 519 fire outbreaks and saved properties worth N56.92billion within four months of his assumption of office.

He made the revelation at a special event to commemorate his 100 days in office on Thursday in Abuja.

The CG, who reeled out his achievemnets within the said period, said from April 28, 2022 that he took over the saddle of the firefighting agency till date, the Service has recorded a total of 23 deaths to fire outbreaks, rescued 38 persons in distress due to fire-related emergencies.

Abdulganiyu who further disclosed that a total of 177 lives were saved from scenes of infernos, however , lamented that the country also lost a whooping N11.62billion to fire from different parts of the country within the period under review.

He stressed that fire outbreaks in Nigeria and its attendant losses of lives and properties have continued to generate concerns to concerned stakeholders including government at all tiers in the country.

He added that as part of his determination to address effectively the emerging challenges of fire outbreaks, the Service, will under his watch, continue to partner with states of the Federation, and also provide state-of-the-art fire fighting equipment including trainings for its personnel.