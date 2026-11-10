The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs has commended the Zamfara State Government for its resilience and sustained efforts in providing support, maintaining and upgrading facilities at the Gusau Orphanage Home.

The commendation was given by the Ministry’s Inspection Supervisor, Gloria Madaki, during an assessment tour of the orphanage home in Gusau on Tuesday.

Madaki said the assessment was aimed at evaluating the condition of orphanage homes, the maintenance of their facilities and the overall well-being of orphans across the 36 states of the federation.

She said the exercise covered both public and privately owned orphanage homes to ascertain their current conditions and the level of care provided to vulnerable children.

“We have carried out this exercise to see the current situation of orphanage homes across the country, whether public or privately owned,” she said.

The inspection supervisor expressed satisfaction with the structures and facilities provided by the Zamfara State Government, noting that the state had demonstrated commitment to maintaining the home and ensuring the welfare of the children.

Madaki said the positive reports earlier received from the Director of Child Development had been confirmed by what she witnessed during the visit.

“What we have seen today is in line with the reports we received earlier from the Director of Child Development. However, there is a need for the state government to double its efforts to sustain and improve the existing standard,” she said.

She also appreciated the Zamfara State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development for the warm reception and cooperation accorded to the inspection team.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Nasiru Galadima Kaura, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to strengthening the welfare, protection and development of orphaned and vulnerable children.

He said the government remained committed to supporting orphans from childhood to adulthood through quality education, adequate protection, care and various empowerment initiatives.