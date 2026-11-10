President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has challenged Nigerians to judge his administration by its achievements rather than political promises, insisting that the difficult economic reforms introduced since he assumed office were necessary to rebuild the country and secure its future.

The President also challenged political opponents seeking public office to present their records of performance, particularly in addressing the welfare of pensioners and retirees, instead of making fresh promises to Nigerians.

Tinubu spoke on Tuesday in an address delivered on his behalf by Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the launch of the Presidential Pension Security Initiative and National Minimum Pension Guarantee Programme at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

The President urged Nigerians not to be swayed by campaign promises but to examine what political leaders achieved when they previously held public offices.

“Now let us talk about the people who want this job. Do not listen to what they promise. Promises are free. Look at what they did when they were in power in the past,” he said.

“Some of them were even governors, and one of them was the Vice President of this country for eight years. So let them answer three questions: Which retiree did you guarantee? Which pensioner did you insure? And which floor did you erect for them to stand on? Where is the record?”

Tinubu said his administration had taken difficult but necessary decisions to address longstanding economic challenges, listing the removal of petrol subsidy, unification of foreign exchange rates, infrastructure development, education financing, expanded access to credit and pension reforms among its major achievements.

He specifically defended the removal of petrol subsidy in May 2023, describing the decision as an act of political courage aimed at preventing the transfer of the country’s economic burden to future generations.

“On the 29th day of May, 2023, I said three words that no president before me had dared to say: ‘Subsidy is gone.’ They said those three words would finish me. I said anyway, because a leader who is afraid of the truth has no business asking for your mandate,” he said.

The President added that his administration subsequently unified the foreign exchange rates and embarked on rebuilding the economy.

“We unified the exchange rates. We shut down a fraud dressed up as a favour to the poor. We chose to carry the pain ourselves rather than send the bills to our children and future generations, and then we sat down to think and commence the business of rebuilding Nigeria,” he stated.

Tinubu also highlighted the establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), reforms in the taxation system and the expansion of consumer and business credit facilities as measures designed to improve access to education, stimulate economic activities and support Nigerians.

On pension administration, he said his government had made progress in addressing longstanding retirement obligations, including the settlement of pension arrears accumulated over several years, while introducing a framework for guaranteed minimum pension payments and healthcare protection for retirees.

“On pension reforms and fulfilled promises, again, we did not promise; we paid them. That is the record,” the President said.

He further argued that the economic reforms had increased revenues available to state governments, strengthening their capacity to invest in infrastructure, education and healthcare, as well as settle outstanding pension liabilities.

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sustaining the reforms, strengthening social protection programmes and delivering tangible improvements in the living conditions of Nigerians.

He maintained that political leadership should be measured by concrete achievements and the ability to confront difficult national challenges, rather than promises made during election campaigns.