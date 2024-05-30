Ad

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration has engaged with experts and policymakers from around the world to discuss innovative approaches to address the root causes of children Out -of- School children in the country.

The Senior Special Assistant to the president on School Feeding program, Dr. Yetunde Adeniji disclosed this at a recently concluded seminar in London, organised by the Education Team of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) on out-of-school children.

In a statement, Adeniji who was represented by Mr. Oyewumi Oyedokun and his team, said the seminar was to exchanged best practices and learn about successful interventions that have been implemented in other countries.

SSA’s team had the opportunity to engage with experts and policymakers from around the world to discuss innovative approaches to tackle the root causes of children being out of school”

The team revealed that Prof. Lesley Drake also shared Nigeria’s experience with implementing the school feeding program which has been successful in increasing school attendance, improving the nutrition of children, employment opportunities and also creating a big agricultural value chain and many more.

They also highlighted the challenges faced in reaching out-of-school children while discussing potential solutions to overcome these obstacles.

Ad More Details

They further stated that the seminar provided valuable insights and inspiration for the SSA to the President on School Feeding on how to continue to work towards ensuring that every child in Nigeria have access to education and adequate early nutrition, while expressing determination to make a difference in the lives of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

The seminar which aimed to address the issue of children who are not attending school and explore potential strategies to ensure that all children have access to education,was attended by Honourable commissioner’s for education from Kano, Kaduna and Jigawa state .