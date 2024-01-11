Minister of works David Umahi has inaugurated three committees to fast-track the implementation of the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI).

Umahi tasked the committees to work effectively and concertedly bearing in mind the expectations of Nigerians in terms of transparency, standard and efficiency in contract negotiations.

A statement by the special adviser to the minister Orji Uchenna Orji said the programme which is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement in the construction, operations and maintenance of highways is designed to allow concessionaires recoup their investments through toll and non- toll revenues as may be negotiated.

He said contracts with some concessionaires had been consummated but that the current economic dynamics and the new policy direction of the present administration would require a review of the scope of work and cost implication.

The minister charged the concessionaires to abide by the criteria set and the timeline for the projects.

He said, “We own the design, you will own the cost of the project while we carry out verification on the cost of the projects; the idea is to scope the projects. We want to have a standard road infrastructure to toll. Our business is to ensure that your design conforms with the Ministry’s standard of design, that is why we are making the director of Roads and Bridges of the Ministry to be the chairman of the committee on scoping and Design. We don’t want to do just a patch on the road and give it to the public for you to toll. The public will resist. We want to have a standard road to toll”

He continued, “We have to provide alternative roads because by law you cannot toll roads if there is no alternative route to it.

It is very important that every project must have alternative routes. The number of toll gates and toll stations will be determined by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

“We also have to put CCTV cameras, solar lights and security on our roads. Whatever that will make our roads safer is very important to us. All these must be considered part of the business,” he said.

Earlier, the ministry’s permanent secretary Mahmuda Mamman, represented by the director of highways and bridges, Engr Awosanya Onatuga, expressed the commitment of the directors and the concessionaires to move the HMDI project forward.