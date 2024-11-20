The Federal Ministry of Works has contracted with Infiouest International Limited to construct Section I of the Calabar-Ebonyi-Benue -Abuja Highway at Enugu/Abakaliki/Ogoja Highway.

According to the Ministry, the superhighway is one of Africa’s trans-Saharan routes, cutting across Cross River, Benue, Kogi, and Nasarawa States and terminating Apo in Abuja.

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji said the project, which consists of the reconstruction of the existing jointed, asphalt concrete and laterite surfaced road pavements from Ndibe beach, traversing through Eke Market, Abaomege, Onueke, Achiagu, Umuoghara/Onu Nwafor, Ukwuachi, Ishieke, Odomoke before terminating at Mbeke in Ebonyi is section 1 of the third Renewed Hope Legacy Project spanning 118.85km. It is to be constructed on Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement (CRCP).

Umahi, speaking during the signing ceremony, thanked the President for considering diverse perspectives in distributing the dividends of democracy under his administration.

The Minister said the Renewed Hope Legacy Project was strategic for boosting the transportation ecosystem along the economic corridors of the Southeast and North Central.

He stated that the project would stimulate trade and agricultural development along the corridor, foster interregional cohesion, cooperation, and collaboration, and create a seamless movement of goods and services between the road’s Southeast and northern routes.

He assured that the four (4) Renewed Hope Legacy Projects were not just transformational projects but critical investments that would turn around the country’s socio-economic fortunes, stimulate economic diversification, and enhance a more sustainable transportation ecosystem.

He said, “Mr President has engaged in four critical investments, four Renewed Hope Legacy Projects. Lagos – Calabar 750 kilometres sections 1 and 2, construction is already going on, and it is going on very well despite all the envy and jealousy by people who even took us to court. But that project is a must. We’re supporting Mr. President in completing that project. I’ve always said it’s not just a project. It is an investment. We will soon start 3A and 3B in Cross River and Akwa Ibom. Then, we’ll start with Ondo State. And so, we will accomplish all that. Of course, Mr. President is starting to accomplish all that.”

He continued, “There is Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, 1,068 kilometres. Two sections are already ongoing. The very lengthy one, the biggest any State has in these four legacy projects, is the Kebbi section, 258 kilometres. It’s ongoing. We’ve flagged off, and we have paid the first mobilisation fee. The work is ongoing there, and of course, in Sokoto, 120 kilometres. Work is also ongoing. We thank the President very much.”

He also spoke of the third and fourth Legacy Projects of Mr President, “This is the third legacy project, and this one is passing through the South East extending to Cross River and then comes to Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, and Abuja. We also inherited a project from the past administration: Makurdi to the 9th mile. And this one is crisscrossing it. This is very good for the country, and this is what the President does in every part of the country. The fourth legacy project is the 439 km Akwanga-Jos- Bauchi, Gombe road. This project was previously awarded to CGC under the funding of China Exim Bank, but nothing could happen.

So, the President directed that the projects be redesigned using reinforced concrete, which we are concluding now. And so our aim in 2025 is that part of the counterpart funding of the Federal Government should be used to kick start this project just like every other project on the EPC plus F. So this is what you are doing. The President has not stopped any of the inherited projects.”

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Works, Yakubu Adam Korfamata, expressed his pleasure at the President of Nigeria’s approval of the award of Section I of the project, noting that it was proof of the President’s commitment to democratic ideals and inclusive governance.

He said, “Today, this agreement signing will seal everything. I want to use this opportunity to thank Mr President on behalf of Nigerians for the great feat that he has achieved. With this signing, Nigeria will be better off, and Nigerians will be happy. With this, to the glory of the Almighty, and with the permission of the Honorable Minister, I would like to sign this agreement on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria. Thank you.”

Commenting after the contract signing, Mr Joseph Abou Jaounde, the managing director/CEO of the company handling the project, promised to justify their confidence.

He said, “Minister, first of all, I want to say thank you for the trust. I know this trust in Infiouest is a load on our shoulders. We have to carry on with this goal and prove that we trust in the right place.”