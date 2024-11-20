Nasiru Buba, the individual who accused Jigawa Commissioner for Special Duties, Auwal Danladi Sankara, of engaging in an illicit affair with his wife, has expressed his rejection of the Sharia Court’s verdict that cleared the politician of any wrongdoing.

A Kano Upper Shari’a Court dismissed the adultery case against Sankara, citing insufficient evidence to support the claims. Presiding Judge Ibrahim Sarki Yola stated that the case was struck out due to a lack of proof, highlighting that an investigation by the police found no evidence against the commissioner.

“Following the investigation by the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, the report indicates there is no evidence to substantiate claims of an illicit affair between Auwal Danladi Sankara and Tasleem Baba Nabegu,” the judge explained. He added that since the complainant and his legal representatives were absent to contest the police findings, he had no option but to dismiss the case.

In response to the court’s ruling, Buba addressed journalists in Kano, expressing his dissatisfaction. He claimed to have submitted extensive evidence to support his allegations, including 854 photographs, over 100 video clips, more than 200 WhatsApp voice notes, and over 500 hours of call recordings.

“Much of this evidence was obtained through my wife, Tasleem. While the court may have cleared them, I believe they will never be clear in the eyes of God and those who know the truth. I leave everything to Allah, who will ultimately be the judge, Insha Allah,” Buba stated.

Rabi’u Sidi’s lawyer noted that they were not informed about the court’s proceedings on Monday and therefore could not attend. “We are a significant and necessary party to this case; despite this, we received no communication regarding the court session. We only learned of the ruling through the news,” he stated, adding that the legal team would convene to discuss their next steps.

It is worth recalling that the Kano State Hisbah board arrested the commissioner alongside a married woman at an unfinished building on August 17, 2024. The commissioner has consistently denied the allegations.