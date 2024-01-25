The federal government has kicked off 2023/2024 robotics competition for students to nurture excellence in the field of science and boost educational opportunities for students to learn Artificial Intelligence.

The Hon. Minister of Education Prof. Tahir Mamman declared open the

workshop termed; First Lego League National Challenge in Robotics, Coding and Artificial Intelligence in Abuja yesterday.

The championship was organised by the Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with Coderina education and technology foundation.

LEADERSHIP reports that the winners of the competition will, at the end get medals and represent Nigeria in the international championship in US, Australia, Norway and Brazil.

Mammam who was represented by the director, technology and science education department, Adenike Olodo Muyibat commended the mentors, teachers, principals and organisers who have

worked tirelessly behind the scenes, guiding and inspiring these young minds to qualify for the competition.

He said their commitment to nurturing the next generation of Innovators and Coders is commendable and vital for the continued technological advancement of our society.

The Minister said, “In the landscape of modern education, where the demands on our students are ever- evolving, events like the First Lego League play a pivotal role. They serve as a testament to our commitment to fostering creativity, critical thinking, innovation, technological and digital literacy among our youth. It is heartening to witness the dedication and passion displayed by the young minds who have embraced the challenge of robotics with such enthusiasm.

“The theme of this year’s challenge;” MASTERPIECE”, undoubtedly, holds the promise of shaping future leaders and innovators. The intricate connection between Science, Technology, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) and our daily lives is more apparent than ever. It is not just about building robots but about instilling in our students a profound understanding of how science and technology can be harnessed for the betterment of society.

“As we witness the ingenious solutions presented by the teams today, it is a reminder that our education system is evolving, keeping pace with the dynamic needs of the 21st century.”

According to him, the integration of robotics education into the curriculum not only enriches our students’ academic experience but also equips them with the skills necessary to thrive in a world that is becoming increasingly digital.

This, he said will also bring Robotics education to the reach of every learner and expose them to the nitty gritty of Artificial Intelligence (ΑΙ) while commending Coderina Education and Technology Foundation for starting up a scholarship scheme for best three performing teams in their first year in the university and subsequent upon their excellent performance, the scholarship will run all through their programme of study period.

“In the same vein, Coderina has also instituted the Leadership in Tech award for deserving Principals. This award comes with a plague and a cash of one hundred thousand naira.

The event, held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, had students demonstrating their technical skills and creativity as they worked together to solve real world problems, inspiring the next generation of leaders in STEM fields.

Also speaking, the national coordinator of the event, Olajide Ademola-Ajayi, all the unity schools were part of the competition and so many other schools across Nigeria.

He said the competition is happening across all the six geopolitical zones while the winner will all get medals and represent Nigeria in the international championship in US, Australia, Norway and Brazil.

According to him, “We have about 56 schools presently here and they are participating in two different Programmes.”