In a major development poised to transform Nigeria’s dairy industry, the federal government and Nestlé Nigeria have launched a demonstration dairy farm at the Paikon Kore Grazing Reserve in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

The initiative, inaugurated by the minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, underscores a groundbreaking public-private partnership aimed at boosting local milk production, introducing technological advancements, and empowering pastoralists.

This report unveils fresh insights into the multimillion-naira investment, advanced farming technologies, and the transformative impact on local pastoral communities.

Speaking during the event, minister Maiha described the project as a pivotal step in repositioning Nigeria’s livestock sector.

“This project demonstrates the power of collaboration between the public and private sectors. It offers a sustainable solution to Nigeria’s dairy challenges and aligns with the government’s commitment to diversify the economy, create jobs, and enhance food security,” he stated.

The minister emphasised that the success of the farm provides a model for similar projects across the country, stressing that the government would continue to support initiatives that address key challenges such as infrastructure, access to finance, and veterinary services.

The demonstration dairy farm was developed in collaboration with 2Scale, CBI Innovations Limited, and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) as part of Nestlé’s Livestock Development Project.

Since 2019, Nestlé has invested over N1.8 billion in the Paikon Kore Grazing Reserve project. This strategic investment has transformed the region, with daily milk collection rising from 200 liters in June 2021 to an impressive 6,000 liters today.

Managing director of Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Wassim Elhusseini, described the project as a testament to the company’s commitment to fostering agricultural development and creating shared value.

“We are deeply committed to strengthening Nigeria’s dairy sector. This farm is a clear demonstration of our dedication to empowering local farmers, supporting sustainable practices, and contributing to food security,” Elhusseini said.

CBI Innovations Limited’s managing director, Olusoji Apampa, highlighted the technological advancements at the farm, including semi-automated milking systems, sustainable waste management practices, and improved animal feed solutions.

“This project marks a new beginning for Nigeria’s dairy industry. With cutting-edge technology and a commitment to excellence, we are setting a standard that will inspire similar initiatives across the country,” Apampa said.

A facility tour revealed modern infrastructure designed to improve productivity and efficiency. Breed improvement through artificial insemination has also led to a significant increase in the animal population, which grew from 20 to 71 over the past year and eight months.

Beyond technological advancements, the project has had a profound impact on local pastoralists.

Farmers in and around the Paikon Kore Grazing Reserve have received extensive training in modern dairy practices, helping them adopt sustainable and productive methods.

“Before this intervention, we barely made ends meet. With the training and resources from Nestlé, our milk production has tripled, and our income has significantly improved.”

The initiative is helping reduce the challenges pastoralists face, from milk storage to access to modern milking facilities.

The farm’s ambitious target to aggregate 30,000 liters of milk per day by November 2027 demonstrates the transformative potential of public-private partnerships in reshaping Nigeria’s agricultural landscape.

The demonstration dairy farm stands as a model for sustainable agricultural development, offering hope for greater food security and job creation for generations to come.