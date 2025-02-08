Nigerian tech expert who is the CEO, Vault Hill, Folajimi Daodu was selected among 43 global innovation ambassadors at the just concluded FEEL Programme – A Disruptive Futures programme hosted by the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF).

Daodu was the only Nigerian participant out of 43 selected from over 1,500 applicants as part of an elite cohort chosen to participate in a groundbreaking four-week programme.

This programme symbolises more than just personal achievement—a bridge between Nigeria and the UAE, connecting two regions rich in talent and potential. Over the course of the programme, Daodu represented Nigeria with distinction, building connections and showcasing the ingenuity of Africa’s tech ecosystem.

His company, Vault Hill, has been a pioneer in tech innovation, with products like Hillda, an AI-powered business companion, redefining how businesses operate globally.

Through his participation, Daodu amplified the message that Nigeria is not just a player but a leader in the global innovation space.

The programme featured a series of transformative experiences, including a private meeting with H.E. Dr. Sultan Saif Al Neyadi, the first Arab astronaut to perform a spacewalk and the Minister of Youth in the UAE.

Daodu reflected on the humility and resilience of a man who represented his nation on the International Space Station while balancing the personal challenges that come with such groundbreaking achievements.

The programme concluded with a prestigious event where H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, addressed the cohort, underscoring the UAE’s commitment to fostering global innovation.

Adding to this moment of pride, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, H.E. Khalfan Belhoul, personally presented Daodu with a certificate of attendance, symbolising his contributions to this visionary initiative.

Reflecting on the experience, Daodu said: “This has been a journey of learning, growth, and connection. The partnership between Nigeria and the UAE holds immense potential for innovation, technology, and opportunity creation. I’m deeply honored to represent Nigeria and demonstrate the incredible talent and vision our nation has to offer.”

Daodu’s story seems a beacon of hope and pride for every Nigerian. From Ogba, Lagos, to meeting global leaders in Dubai, he has proven that with determination, vision, and faith, Nigeria’s potential knows no bounds.

His participation underscores the importance of fostering deeper ties between Nigeria and the UAE, opening doors for trade, technology exchange, and collaboration that can transform industries and lives across both regions.