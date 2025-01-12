Minister of Works, David Umahi, has set April 2025 deadline for the completion of the ongoing dualisation of the East-West Road, from Ahoada to Kaiama in Rivers and Bayelsa States.

Umahi announced this in a statement signed by Mohammed Ahmed, the ministry’s director of press and public relations, following his inspection of the project.

He also confirmed that the construction of multiple box culverts in flood-affected areas along the East-West Road would be completed by the same April deadline.

While expressing satisfaction with the quality of work done on Section II-II by Messrs Setraco Nigeria Ltd, Umahi directed the company to accelerate the process by deploying additional resources to the project.

“The April 2025 delivery date remains sacrosanct.

“However, due to the soil conditions in the flood-affected areas where box culverts are being constructed, continuously reinforced concrete pavements (CRCP) should be used.

“The affected area spans about 2.3 kilometres,” he said.

Umahi also visited the site of the construction of multiple box culverts on the East-West Road, being handled by Messrs Rock Result Nigeria Ltd.

He expressed disappointment with the slow progress of work, noting that the contract, initially scheduled to be completed by November 2024, had been extended to December but was still unfinished.

He gave the contractor until the end of January to complete the project or face contract revocation.

Umahi emphasised that providing roads and bridges was a top priority of the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Revolution under President Bola Tinubu’s administration and urged contractors to improve their performance.

The project manager of Setraco, Isaa Michel, assured that work would be expedited to meet the April deadline for the completion of the East-West Road.