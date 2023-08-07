The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has hosted the D’Tigress of Nigeria to a reception at the State House, Abuja, on Monday.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Nigeria’s national basketball team had won the FIBA Women Afrobasket tournament for the fourth consecutive time on Saturday evening, thereby making history as first country to achieve the feat.

According to a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady said their performance on the basketball court was a testament to hard work, discipline, and commitment to excellence and this will inspire countless individuals especially women, to pursue their dreams.

“Your victory transcends sports, symbolizing the potential that can be realized when a diverse group of individuals come together with a common goal.

“I am immensely proud of your achievements and the positive image you have projected for our country.

“Your success reinforces the fact that Nigerian women are capable of reaching the highest level in any endeavour they choose to undertake,” Mrs Tinubu stated.

In his remarks at the reception, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Ismaila Abubakar, thanked the First Lady for hosting the team with an assurance that they would be going to the drawing board to get ready for the 2024 Olympic Games with victory on their mind.

The captain of the team then presented the coveted FIBA Women’s Afrobasket trophy to the First Lady, wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima, and wife of the Senate President, Mrs Uloma Akpabio.

The officials of the Basketball Federation also presented a medal and jersey to the First Lady.