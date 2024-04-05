The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has expressed concern over the overcrowded Medium Custodial Centre (MCC), in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

FIDA described a situation where a prison facility originally designed for 600 inmates but has exceeded its capacity to 1,715, as an invitation to humanitarian crisis if not urgently addressed.

The State’s branch President, Barr. Iquo Abia (Esq) in collaboration with the Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN) and the Youth Alive Foundation (YAF), LEADERSHIP gathered toured the prison facility and took time off to engage the inmates, especially the women convicts.

The FIDA leader, who decried the condition and welfare of the inmates, frowned at the congestion and assured that her group was ready to cooperate with the prison authorities with a view to decongest the facility to avoid humanitarian tragedy.

“FIDA decried the congestion of the facility which was meant originally for about 600 inmates, but currently holding about 1,715 inmates. We have set up modalities to help decongest it,” she assured.

Also, the delegation stressed the need for speedy establishment of Mother/Child Unit (MCU) at the centre to guard against exposure of infants delivered in the facility to early childhood diseases that could lead to maternal and infants’ mortality.

Items including beverages, toiletries and other materials were donated to the inmates and the babies.

While receiving the team, the Comptroller, Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), Akwa Ibom State Command, Mr. Julius Ezeugwu, represented by the Assistant Comptroller of Corrections (ACC), Uyo, Mr. Festus Akpan, thanked the delegation for the visit.

He noted that the gesture would go a long way towards complementing the welfare programmes for the inmates.