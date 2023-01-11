Fidelity Bank Plc has donated several learning materials to the Asmau Dambatta Foundation, towards supporting the delivery of quality education in the country.

The bank made this known at an event put together to commemorate the donation in Kano state. The donated items include; 1,500 pieces of female uniforms, 1,500 pieces of hijabs, 1,000 pieces of male uniforms, 5,000 pieces of 60 leaves notebooks and 100 double seater desks.

Non-executive director, Fidelity Bank, Alh. Isa Inuwa said, the bank believes that its success as an organisation is intimately tied to the fortunes of its host communities, saying, “this informs our numerous Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) interventions across the country where we work to ensure the standard of living of the communities are improved.

“For us, CSR goes beyond philanthropy to also include sustainability as we aim to empower the next generation to take on the challenges and opportunities that may come their way,” he said.

He disclosed that, “this is why we are donating learning materials ranging from school uniforms to classroom desks to the Asmau Dambatta Foundation today.”

Receiving the educational materials, a trustee of the foundation, Alh. Balarabe Bala expressed his gratitude to the bank’s management and assured the guests that the materials would be used judiciously, especially, by the indigent students and community schools who are in dire need of such items.

Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged commercial bank operating in Nigeria with over 7.2 million customers serviced across its 250 business offices and digital banking channels.